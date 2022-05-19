Anupama written update May 19: More fun, frolic and love at Anupama and Anuj’s wedding

After 27 years of waiting and struggle, the moment has come when Anuj and Anupama are finally getting married. Everyone is excited for this wedding. Even Leela has let go of her opposition and joined the celebrations. In this episode of Anupama, we will see the couple coming together after facing all odds. It will also be interesting to see how Vanraj will overcome his ego and bless Anupama after all. Read the full article to know more. Also read: Anupama written update May 18: Leela has a change of heart, arrives to bless Anupama at her wedding

The wedding rituals begin

As Anupama is about to put the garland around Anuj's neck, GK tries to stop her and asks Anuj to make her wait. But the couple imply that their period of wait is now over. Anupama and Anuj avoid all this and directly exchange garlands. After the important ceremony is over, it’s time for some fun rituals.

Pakhi, Devika, and Samar look at the comments on social media about Anuj and Anupama’s wedding and are happy to know that the couple has touched many hearts with their progressive love story. They also appreciate the two for giving each other a second chance at happiness.

Kanta and Leela come together for an important ritual performed by the mother of the bride. Anuj here breaks another stereotype by accepting the ‘prasad’ and avoiding the other part of the ritual where the mothers would have to wash his feet. He tells them he in turn will touch their feet as they are his mothers too.

The bride and groom’s families taunt each other

The next ritual that happens at Anuj and Anupama’s wedding may surprise one and all. It’s the time for the bride and the groom’s families to taunt each other. As a pleasant surprise, Leela and Rakhi join Anuj’s side along with Devikha and GK. After the two teams exchange some playful barbs aimed at each other, Anupama and Anuj calm them down and continue with other rituals.

While the entire family is enjoying and having fun, Vanraj is sulking in the corner. We see him softening but he hasn’t yet gotten the courage to overcome his ego and join the wedding. His kids also try to convince him but to no avail.

In the next episode, we will see more fun in the life of the newlyweds. We will also see a pleasant surprise from Vanraj. Keep reading HT highlights to find out all the latest updates from this new and exciting chapter of Anupama’s life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail