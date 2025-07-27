After Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey says he 'would love to be a part of' Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who starred in Anupamaa as Vanraj Shah from 2020–2024, has shown interest in being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Speaking with Zoom, Sudhanshu called the show "iconic" He also revealed that actor Smriti Irani, who starred as Tulsi Virani in the show, is his "favourite". Sudhanshu Pandey talked about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Smriti Irani.

Sudhanshu Pandey would love to be part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Sudhanshu said that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-2008) "created many stars". "Its an iconic show. It has created so many stars that we know of today. I would not mind, I would love to be a part of something like that," he said.

Sudhanshu talks about Smriti Irani

He said he has always watched the show in "bits and pieces". Sudhanshu added, "I never used to watch honestly. But whatever I have seen through bits and pieces, Smriti (Irani) was very good. Smriti was kuch bhi bolti hai, unke andar ek theraav hai jo unki performance mein bhi bohut dikhai deta hai. Woh cheez mujhe unki bohut pasand aati hai (Smriti says anything that comes to her mind, but there's a calmness within her that clearly reflects in her performance. That's something I really like about her). That is why I can say she was probably my favourite."

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The hit serial ran from 2000 to 2008 on StarPlus and portrayed the goings-on in a business family. The serial, which had a cult following with millions watching the family saga unfold on television, also featured Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, and Hiten Tejwani apart from Smriti. It was created by Ekta Kapoor. The serial, which had more than 1,800 episodes, marked 25 years on June 3.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi followed the life of Tulsi Virani, her husband Mihir (played by Amar), and the entire Virani family. The reboot will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

About Sudhanshu

The actor has starred in many films such as Khiladi 420, Singh Is Kinng, Yakeen, Murder 2, and Dus Kahaniyaan, among many others. He has been part of several web series and serials such as Kanyadaan, Sanjivani, Jhansi Ki Rani, Siyaasat, Hundred, and Anupama: Namaste America. Sudhanshu was last seen in The Traitors season one.