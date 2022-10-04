Anupamaa written update Oct 3: Orphanage officers come to take Anu on Toshu's false complaint, Anupamaa stops them

The Navaratri celebrations are underway in the Shah household, and members of the Kapadia family are also present. Orphanage officers come to the household after receiving a call from a male person, that little Anu is being mistreated by the parents. Both the Shah and the Kapadias implore the officers to understand that Anuj and Anupamaa are good parents. Anupamaa suspicious of Toshu, yells at him for engaging in such abhorrent actions. The family castigate Toshu. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa does Garba dance in Navratri, to Neha Kakkar song. Watch

As the party in the Shah household commences, orphanage officers reach their house and accuse Anuj and Anupamaa of engaging in child abuse of their daughter Anu, and that they would take her until a thorough investigation is conducted into the matter. Anuj and Anupamaa are confused and distraught at the news. The officers also mention that they received a complaint that Little Anu was lost some time ago as well. Vanraj looks at Toshu’s face and figures out that he is the culprit in calling the officers. Little Anu comes running to hug Anuj and Anupamaa and tells them that she doesn't want to leave and pleads with the officers to not take her with them.

The officers get adamant and state that they are just performing their duties and are stringent of the fact that until the investigation is over, Little Anu will need to be in the officers' custody.

Anupama pleads with the officers that she has three grown children and though she has made mistakes, she never wishes to hurt them and she knows them inside-out. Members of both the families raise their closed hands, pleading with the officers to not take Little Anu with them and finally the officers concede that they must be great parents.

Anupamaa notices Toshu’s dissatisfied face and calls him out in front of everybody, stating that he is the culprit who called the orphanage officers. Leela confronts Anupamaa, asking her what proof she has for her statements. Anuj then slaps Toshu repeatedly and asks him to leave the house.

Vanraj then holds his collar and implores Toshu to tell the truth. Toshu then reveals that he called the officers to get back at Anupamaa for ruining his marriage and his relationship with his child. An argument ensues, Anuj clarifies to Toshu that he is in his position due to his infidelity. Anuj then tells Anupamaa to call Little Anu and leave from this house.

In the next episode, Shahs and Kapadias get busy in Navratri celebration when someone takes Pari away. Anupamaa and Rakhi notice Pari missing from her cradle. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights to know more.

