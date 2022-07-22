Anupamaa written update July 22: Anupamaa is hurt and shocked by Samar’s accusation

The latest episode of Anupamaa delivers the protagonist a huge shock as she finds Pakhi at her house. On the other hand, Samar also asks Anupamaa to be more responsible and be there for Kinjal. Read this article to find out all updates from the latest episode. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Anupamaa cries after Anu almost gets into an accident

Anupamaa talks with her mother

Kavya prepares hot chocolate for little Anu and the rest of the family. Leela and Vanraj are still giving Anupamaa a hard time for missing the appointment. Hasmukh takes Anupamaa’s side, but Leela is not ready to listen. What hurts Anupamaa the most is that even Samar tells him that he is disappointed with her and she should be more careful next time. Anupamaa feels overwhelmed with all responsibilities. She comes to her mother's house to introduce Anu. They discuss her many responsibilities and how she feels she is lacking in some roles. Kanta makes her understand how Anuj and Anu are most important for her right now. She also comforts her that even if she lacks sometimes, she will always be able to make up for it. As Anupamaa expresses her gratitude for Anuj’s presence in her life, his photograph drops from the wall and the glass frame cracks. The women take this as a bad omen.

Adhik and Barkha brainwash Pakhi

While Anupamaa continues to struggle with her responsibilities, Adhik takes Pakhi back to the Kapadias’ house. There, Barkha gives Pakhi many expensive gifts. She also tells her how she loves buying these gifts for her daughter but Sara is not interested. Both Adhik and Barkha manipulate Pakhi to stay at the Kapadia house and ask Anupamaa for all these expensive items. Pakhi also gets excited about the branded stuff. They make her wear a costly dress, heels and ask her to flaunt it for them with a branded bag. Barkha also joins her and Adhik records them like they are sisters already. They continue to do all this to please her.

To their surprise, Anupamaa comes back home unexpectedly and sees Pakhi with all the gifts. Adhik and Barkha try to pamper little Anu while Anupamaa stands shocked seeing Pakhi in her house. Pakhi looks embarrassed but Barkha tries to handle the situation.

In the next episode, we will see Anupamaa taking Pakhi’s gift away from her. Pakhi talks back to her and argues that she will keep the gifts. Later, we will see how Barkha and Adhik’s manipulation makes Pakhi ask Anuj to live with them. Keep reading this space to know more.

