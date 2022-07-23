Anupamaa written update July 23: Pakhi and Anupamaa argue over expensive gifts she got from Barkha

Barkha and Adhik are planning to manipulate Pakhi against Anupamaa. In this episode, we will see the disagreement between Anupamaa and Pakhi getting stronger as she asks her daughter to return the gifts. Pakhi will decide to live in the Kapadia mansion. Read the full article for all updates from the latest episode. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 22)

Anupamaa scolds Pakhi

Anupamaa comes home unexpectedly and notices all the gifts Barkha gives Pakhi. Barkha and Adhik try to hide their true intentions by pampering both Anu and Pakhi. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to return the gifts as it is way more expensive than what she can afford. Barkha explains that she only did it because she thinks of Pakhi as her daughter. Anupamaa asks Barkha to stay out of it. Pakhi talks back to Anupamaa and tells her that even she can’t afford the gifts Anuj gives her. She also points out how Anu gets all the expensive gifts she wants and she can’t have it.

Anupamaa is taken back by Pakhi’s words and mannerisms. She tells her how she worked to earn her living and earn Anuj’s love. She goes on to talk about the sanctity of marriage and the relationship between husband and wife. Pakhi feels upset but continues to argue that she deserves the gift. Pakhi brings a greater shock to her by asking if she can live with her in the Kapadia house. Anupamaa remains speechless and Pakhi concludes that Anupamaa doesn’t want her to live with them. Anupamaa tells her that she should be mature enough to understand why this can’t happen.

Vanraj gets worried

While Pakhi argues with Anupamaa, Vanraj leaves for Pakhi’s college to pick her back up. He gets worried after finding out that she has left the college premises long ago. He calls Kavya to find out if Pakhi has come back, but she hasn’t. Kavya consoles him to not worry and let her be.

Back at the Kapadia villa, Anuj and Ankush return from work. Anuj gives Anu the special gift he got for her. Barkha comments on how expensive Anu’s gift is, and Pakhi continues to sulk. Anupamaa scolds Anuj for getting such an expensive gift for Anu. She adds that it will only spoil her habits and he should be careful. Pakhi takes advantage of the moment and asks Anuj if she can live with them. Anuj also feels surprised and tells Pakhi that she can live with them as long as Vanraj approves of it.

Pakhi tells him that if Vanraj doesn’t have a problem then she will definitely come to live with them. Anu also gets excited about the idea. In the next episode, Vanraj finds out that Pakhi has come to the Kapadia house. He is furious at Pakhi and asks her to come with him instantly. Anupamaa also asks Pakhi to leave. Pakhi will go with Vanraj leaving Anupamaa the dilemma to choose between her daughters. Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates.

