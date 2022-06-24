Anupamaa written update June 24: Anuj and Anupama makeup after first fight, Barkha continues to create differences

In the previous episode, we saw Anuj and Anupama having their first fight. In this episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj and Anupamaa reconciling. However, Barkha is not happy with that. She tries to break them apart and continues to create differences between the couple. Read this full article to find out how Anupamaa handles this new struggle. Also Read: Anupamaa written update June 23: Anuj and Anupamaa have their first fight, Barkha tries to take advantage

Anuj apologises to Anupamaa

After the long and intense fight the previous night, Anuj apologises to Anupamaa for getting mad at her and suggesting that she should stay away from her family. Anupamaa also apologises for the night’s events and they both soon realise that even Vanraj cannot be blamed for everything. They talk about how Vanraj is just worried about his family and trying to hold it together. Their maturity makes them see beyond what was said, and understand why it was said. They instantly sort their differences out and get back together. Anuj even suggested Anupamaa to stay with Kinjal for the night to make sure she has everything she needs.

As she leaves the room with a pillow, Barkha assumes that they are still fighting and Anupamaa is not sleeping with Anuj tonight. She immediately walks after her and before Anupamaa could tell her that everything is alright, she starts talking about how such fights in a marriage constantly occur. Anuj comes to Anupamaa to give her a scented candle and Barkha realises that her assumption was wrong. Anupamaa suggests that she knows what Barkha is trying to do but doesn’t get mad at her. She also added about the discrepancies in certain expenses Barkha made for the house. More drama will be seen between the two daughters-in-laws of the Kapadia empire as Barkha will continue her fight to take over the business. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

Adhik asks Pakhi out on a date

As Pakhi continues to stay mad at Vanraj, Adhik takes advantage of this sensitive situation and calls Pakhi. He pretends to care about her well-being. He then asks her to him for a coffee and Pakhi immediately agrees. She gets excited for the date, but Adhik has other plans about getting closer to her. It will be enthralling to see how Anupamaa protects her youngest daughter from the upcoming dangers. The following morning, Anuj and Anupamaa prepare breakfast and sweets for Kinjal. Vanraj gets worried about Kinjal and keeps on calling her, but she ignores and tells him off. Barkha apologises to Kinjal again with flowers, but taunts her about Vanraj’s behaviour. Sara calls her out. Anuj and Anupamaa calm down the situation, and prepare to leave.

In the next episode, Rakhi Dave will prepare for Kinjal’s baby shower and invites everyone. Leela stops her from inviting Anupamaa’s in-laws, leaving Anupamaa stunned and disheartened. Keep reading HT highlights for more updates from your favourite show, Anupamaa.

