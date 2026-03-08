Anurag Dobhal smiles from hospital bed in first video after car crash during Instagram live. Watch

On Sunday, social media influencer Yogesh Kathuria shared a video from the hospital after visiting Anurag Dobhal. In the clip, Yogesh can be seen encouraging the YouTuber to smile for the camera. He said, "bhai ek smile hojaaye, dusra janam hogaya naa Anurag bhai (Brother smile please, you have got another life)," while another person in the room is seen wiping Anurag’s tears.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal , popularly known as UK07 Rider, recently attempted suicide after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session. He was later admitted to the ICU. A recent video shared by a social media influencer shows Anurag smiling while lying on a hospital bed, offering a brief update on his condition after the shocking incident.

The video also shows Anurag smiling briefly for the camera while lying on the hospital bed, indicating that he is conscious and recovering after the accident.

About Anurag Dobhal’s car crash A few days before the incident, Anurag released what he described as his “final YouTube video”, in which he alleged that his parents and brother, Kalam Dobhal, had “tortured” him over his intercaste marriage with his wife, Ritika.

Soon after the video went viral, his brother Kalam responded publicly, claiming that the allegations were one-sided. He further alleged that Anurag was doing this for views and social media traction. Kalam also claimed that Anurag’s wife Ritika had left him because of his actions.

Two days later, Anurag went live on Instagram again, criticising his brother for revealing personal family matters online. During the livestream, the YouTuber appeared visibly distressed and emotional.

While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph, Anurag told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. During the livestream, he said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride."

Moments later, he bid his followers goodbye before crashing the vehicle. Following the incident, his manager shared an update confirming that the YouTuber had been admitted to the ICU and was under medical observation.

Several celebrities later came out in support of Anurag and condemned the trolling he faced online after sharing his struggles. Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and Aly Goni criticised social media users for mocking the YouTuber when he spoke about his mental health and personal issues.

Munawar Faruqui also urged internet users to show empathy and support rather than troll someone going through a difficult phase in life. Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal’s family has yet to publicly respond to the car crash.