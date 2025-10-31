Ashnoor Kaur's father hits back at Kunickaa, Neelam, Tanya for body shaming her: ‘Why so insecure of a 21-year-old?'

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal have faced backlash for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur inside the house. Now, Ashnoor’s father, Gurmeet Singh, has responded to their remarks with a savage reply. Ashnoor Kaur's father reacts to Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shaming her.

Ashnoor Kaur's father gives a savage reply to contestants body shaming his daughter

On Thursday, Ashnoor’s father took to Instagram and shared a reel on the story featuring Amaal, Kunickaa, Tanya, Neelam, and Shehbaz’s comments about his daughter. Reacting to it, he wrote,“Why is everyone so insecure about a 21-year-old? Oh, I know… they can’t match her levels of dignity and grace.”

Ashnoor Kaur's father Gurmeet Singh reacts to his daughter getting bodyshamed in Bigg Boss 19.

What the housemates said

Amaal and Shehbaz were seen talking together when Amaal commented about Ashnoor, “Ande jaisi shakal hai” (she has an egg-like face). Shehbaz added, “She has become a thepla.”

Meanwhile, Tanya, Kunickaa, and Neelam were seated together discussing the food prepared by Ashnoor for the house. While sitting at the dining table, they were seen speculating about why the 21-year-old wasn’t losing weight despite following a detox diet and working out regularly.

Neelam and Tanya commented, “Kitni moti hai, sara din gym karti hai fir bhi itni moti kaise? Uske dresses hum par zyada suit karenge.” (She’s so fat, how is she still so big despite going to the gym every day? Her dresses would look better on us.) Tanya even claimed that Ashnoor looked older than them in a video clip shown by Bigg Boss. Kunickaa further added, “Even my 13-year-old granddaughter knows what to eat and what not to.”

In a recent episode, during the ration task, Tanya was also heard calling Ashnoor “haathi” (elephant) and later continued fat-shaming her along with Neelam and Kunickaa.

These remarks angered viewers, who slammed the contestants for body-shaming her on national television and demanded that Salman Khan call them out during Weekend Ka Vaar. Not just fans, but celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Manu Punjabi, Kamya Panjabi, and Rohan Mehra also came out in support of Ashnoor.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

The week began with a major clash between the housemates after Gaurav Khanna turned the tables by saving Abhishek and Ashnoor from being nominated alone, leaving Mridul’s decision to nominate the rest of the housemates. Now, except for Abhishek and Ashnoor, everyone is up for eviction. Pranit More has become the new captain of the house, and Salman Khan is all set to address the contestants’ behaviour during Weekend Ka Vaar.

The show airs on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.