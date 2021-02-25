Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:

IND USA
Ayush Shrivastava
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for his work in ‘Kalank’, ‘Suryaputra Karn,’ ‘Abhay 2’, and ‘Ishq Subhanallah,’ says one cannot be taught acting.

“It’s a fact that you can train at the best institutes but if you don’t have it in you to face the camera with ease then no syllabus or training can teach you that. I feel it’s an inborn art that you can surely polish up but can never learn entirely or master. That’s the reason that when I thought to act, I knew I would be training in a practical way, that is on the sets. And I’m glad that this did suit me, and within a couple of years I have been part of some good projects,” said the ‘13 Mussoorie’ actor, on a visit to his maternal grandfather, in Jhansi, UP.

Ayush was recently seen playing an interesting character in a web series. Talking about his roles, he said, “I’m really lucky to have done a variety of roles across mediums, that too in the beginning of my career. Lately, when I was offered the character of a young doctor who is confused about his sexuality in the series ‘LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors,’ I didn’t think twice. I just accepted the offer because playing such a strong and pivotal character with so many shades was truly a blessing for me. Playing a homosexual who has to fight not just with himself but with the world was a surely a tough call for me. But I’m glad it worked for me.”

Next, the youngster from Jabalpur will be seen in a feature film. “I started acting in 2016 and in a few years I have truly achieved satisfaction as an actor. Also, I love acting so any medium and type will work for me. My only clause is to play a character that adds value to the script. Next I’ll be seen in ‘Amar Colony’ directed by Sidharth Chauhan that will release in the second half of 2021.”

