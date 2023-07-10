Barun Sobti won't kiss onscreen, and this comment from his wife is the reason

Barun Sobti has revealed that he has deliberately stayed away from kissing anyone onscreen, adding that he had decided so when his wife Pashmeen Manchanda talked about onscreen kissing when they were in school. Barun Sobti and his high school sweetheart Pashmeen Manchanda got married in a private ceremony in December 2010. They have a daughter and a son. (Also read: Sudip Sharma opens up on building his own cop universe of Pataal Lok, Kohrra) Barun Sobti recalls a school-time conversation he had with Pashmeen Manchanda.

Barun has worked in TV shows and web series for more than a decade now. Most recently, Barun was seen in the crime thriller Asur 2 alongside Anupriya Goenka and Arshad Warsi.

Barun has ‘never kissed’ anyone other than his wife

Talking to News18, Barun said he had no qualms about onscreen intimacy but, “I never kissed anyone else apart from my wife. It’s a very old and valuable story for me. My wife and I were 15 years old when I told her for the first time that I want to become an actor. We were in the tenth or eleventh standard."

Why he won't kiss anyone else onscreen

“She jokingly said to me, ‘Oh, you’re going to go around kissing everyone then!’ So, I thought that I wouldn’t kiss anyone onscreen. I kept up with that so far but now my wife tells me, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? You’ve grown up. You can kiss other women if your work requires so.’ But I can’t get my head around it,” he added.

Barun's journey in showbiz

Barun started working in TV shows in 2009 when he made his debut with the TV show Shraddha. Soon, he made a cameo in the popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye. Finally, it was Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon that made him a household name. Featuring Sanaya Irani opposite him, the show became very popular and was remade in Kannada and Bengali. He also worked in a few films such as the 2014 Hindi movie Main Aur Mr Right.

Barun's new show

Next up, Barun has a Netflix show lined up for release soon. Title Kohrra, the show features Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, Rachel Shelly, Manish Chaudhary, and Harleen Sethi. The show premieres on July 15.

