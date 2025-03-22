20 years before Adolescence, how this cult Indian show set Guinness World Record with 111-minute single shot episode

Netflix's newest crime drama, Adolescence, has been creating a sensation worldwide. The four-episode limited series has earned acclaim for the subject matter, performances, and most importantly - its unique handling of the shooting. All hour-long episodes are shot in a single take, across several locations. This has impressed viewers and industry insiders alike. However, not many know, that Adolescence's 60-minute single shot is just half the length of what an Indian show managed, and that too, 21 years ago. (Also read: Adolescence review: Netflix show about a teen accused of murder is unflinching, gripping and a total must-watch) Kay Kay Menon and Raj Zutshi in the 111-minute single shot episode of CID.

The Indian show with the world record for longest single shot

For close to three decades, CID has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television. But back in 2004, when it had not attained its now-cult status, the show dared to do something different. Known for its 30-40-minute episodes divided into multiple scenes, CID attempted a special episode in a single take, one shot, and that too, for 111 minutes.

The episode was shot in October 2004 and telecast on Sony TV on November 7. The episode, titled Inheritance, was directed and filmed by showrunner BP Singh and was set in a single location. A Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot-style mystery, it dealt with the CID team reaching a mansion where a murder has taken place and all the suspects are still present in the house. The show's logline read: “A black figure visits a hotel, causing tension among family members. One is killed, and an injured elder, Harsh Chandra, contacts CID.”

A special card informed viewers about the record at the beginning of the episode.

Inheritance featured the usual CID team of Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastav, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, and Mona Ambegaonkar, along with Manav Gohil and Smita Bansal, who were both series regulars at the time. The episode also starred Kay Kay Menon, Raj Zutshi, and Kruttika Desai in pivotal roles.

Upon its release, Guinness Book of World Records recognised the episode as 'the longest television shot'. In its citation, Guinness wrote, "The longest continuous camera shot in a TV show was 111 minutes, lasting the entire episode of C.I.D (Fireworks Productions, India) filmed by director B.P Singh in Mumbai, India on 8 October 2004 and subsequently broadcast by the Sony Entertainment Television Network (India) on 7 November 2004."

How Inheritance upped the game

While CID's 111-minute episode was revolutionary for its time, critics noted that it had a very play-like quality, and some shots felt gimmicky. Adolescence, on the other hand, is earning praise for how cleverly it has staged its shots, where a change of characters and sceneries happens seamlessly. One of the scenes, which has earned praise in particular, is set in a school and involved nearly 500 extras and crew members, all synchronising perfectly for that one take.

Adolescence has been called a technical masterpiece.

The show is about how a British family's world turns upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for murdering a schoolmate. Directed by Philip Barantini, the show stars Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, and Ashley Walters. Inheritance is streaming on Netflix.