Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister Ilham responds to Jasmin Bhasin's fans blaming him for her eviction, says 'spreading neg
Fans of Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin are blaming her close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni for her recent eviction from the show and his sister Ilham Goni has now responded to the allegations. She has said that they are simply venting out their anger because they are not able to accept her eviction from the show hosted by Salman Khan.
"Jasmin knows Aly and his nature very well, and now when she is not in the game, she wants him to win. I have supported both of them equally. Both their fans know that and they respect it. Only a few of them are trying to ignore his good side and target Aly, but targeting and spreading negativity at this point won’t help," Ilham said in a press statement.
She also added, "Some fans blaming Aly for Jasmin's eviction is their anger coming out because they are not able to accept it and one of the reasons they have found is him. It’s their perspective because they love Jasmin. I just try to put my point of view and remove all the negativity."
When Ilham appeared on the show, through a video call during the family week, she appreciated Aly and Jasmin for their friendship and extended her best wishes for them to be together. She also advised they must stick to their individual games.
Insisting that the blame won't hamper Aly's image, Ilham said, "The reason is a lot of their fans and supporters love him. They always see his good side and the way he loves Jasmin. It is not possible for everyone in this world to like you and there are going to be people who will target you or speak against you and that's something that makes you strong. Love him or hate him you can’t ignore him, he has such a strong personality."
She also revealed that Jasmin is concerned about her health, as she is pregnant, and has advised her to stay away from social media to avoid additional stress. "Jasmin is supporting Aly and giving her 100 percent right now. She is just concerned about my health and keeps on telling me not to get involved or take stress because of social media. In the end, it’s a game and what matters is both of them being happy and together. That’s important for Aly, for Jasmin, and me," Ilham added.
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
