Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan announces first contestant Abdu Rozik

Tazakistan performer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of the upcoming season of reality show Bigg Boss to be officially confirmed. Salman Khan announced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 during a press event held in Mumbai Tuesday evening. (Also read: Salman Khan turns into Mogambo in new promo for Bigg Boss 16)

Gauahar first welcomed Abdu and Salman introduced him saying that he will be part of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Asked about his favourite actors, Abdu named Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman said that fans must have spotted Abdu with Salman in Abu Dhabi.

“It is great, he does not understand Hindi but can sing Hindi songs," Salman said after Abdu sang his popular song Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya. They also chatted on what happens inside the Bigg Boss. Abdu insisted on drama but Salman kept reminding him that it begins with romance and then moves on to drama.

After Salman announced that Abdu is a participant on Bigg Boss 16 and will be the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 16, Abdu said, “I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me." Salman also said jokingly that Bigg Boss is not a kids' show, poking fun at Abdu's height.

The event is being hosted by Bigg Boss 7 winner, actor Gauahar Khan. Salman soon entered the stage and then talked about the new season. With Bigg Boss set to play the game, the rules will change this year. The show will premiere on October 1 and Salman will introduce the rest of the contestants before they are sent to the Bigg Boss 16 house to remain locked for a hundred days.

Other names likely to become participants on Bigg Boss 16 include Tina Dutta, Shiv Thakre, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

