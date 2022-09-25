Salman Khan turns into Mogambo in new promo for Bigg Boss 16, says, 'Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga'. Watch

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan turned into Mogambo to warn the contestants about the upcoming 16th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Salman channeled the popular villain from Mr. India (1987) in a new promo, and said that this season is going to be different with Bigg Boss himself playing the game. Also Read| Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan channels Gabbar Singh in new promo

Salman Khan wore a jacket with golden detailing like Mogambo, and sat on a white throne featuring crystal balls just like the one used by the villain. Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri. The villain was characterised by his catchphrase "Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased)." However, Salman said that Mogambo will never be happy now.

He said in the promo released on Sunday, "Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sabko darr lagega Bigg Boss se, Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss ab khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now as now everyone will fear Bigg Boss instead of him. With Bigg Boss 16, game will change, because now, Bigg Boss will also play)."

Salman has been channeling popular Bollywood villains in Bigg Boss 16 promos. In a promo released on Saturday, the actor turned into the iconic villain Gabbar Singh from Sholay, and said, "50-50 kos door, jab bacha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a kid will cry, the mother will say child go to sleep or Bigg Boss will be here).”

In another promo, he turned into Kancha Cheena, the villain from Agneepath, and said, "Kancha Cheena ke Mandwa par bhi sirf Bigg Boss ka khauf chaayega (Kancha Cheena's Mandwa will also see the terror of Bigg Boss)."

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1, 9:30 pm. The contestants for this season have not been announced yet, but Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Munawar Faruqui, and Arjun Bijlani are some of the popular names that are rumoured to join the show.

