Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De becomes 1st contestant to get evicted, says she is 'extremely disappointed, shocked, sad'

Actor Sreejita De of Uttaran fame became the first contestant to get evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Host Salman Khan, during Weekend Ka Vaar, revealed that she was nominated by the audience after her fight in the kitchen with folk dancer Gori Nagori. Sreejita called Gori 'standard-less' during their fight. Many people criticised Sreejita for her comment about the dancer. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De calls Gori Nagori 'standard less'; viewers criticise her 'classist comment.' Watch)

In a recent episode, Sreejita said about Gori, "Munh lagane layak nahi hain ye log...Standard-less (These people are not worth an argument. They have no standards)." Gori yelled at her, "Aisa kaise bol sakti hai wo (How can she say this)?" Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also said, "Only because you know English doesn't mean you can call others 'gawaar' (illiterate)."

After her eviction, Sreejita told Times Now that she is disappointed. "I am extremely disappointed, shocked and sad. Honestly, during my stay in the house, none of us were knowing how the audiences are perceiving us or how they are thinking about each contestant in the house. I did not think that there was something that was not working for me, or against me, but now that I am out, I got a chance to watch few episodes, I can say that I could be way more aggressive."

Sreejita also added, "Now that I am out, I saw Tina (Datta) is constantly talking bad about me, behind my back. On the other hand, she tried to come to me thrice and told me that we would be very strong. She tried to manipulate me but that did not happen but why would I want to be her friend when I genuinely believe she is not my friend. I see that she has spoken a lot of things behind my back, and that's not at all acceptable. Wish I'd have known it before my elimination and give it right back to her."

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on Voot every evening. On Fridays and Saturdays, Salman Khan appears in his Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Apart from Gori, Tina and Priyanka, the other contestants are--MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and Gautam Vig.

