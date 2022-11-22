Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan cuts off ties with Shalin Bhanot, says ‘mere ko kya mila bezatti?’ Fans hail her

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan cuts off ties with Shalin Bhanot, says ‘mere ko kya mila bezatti?’ Fans hail her

tv
Published on Nov 22, 2022 09:01 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: The promo for the upcoming episode shows Sumbul Touqeer Khan taking a stand against Shalin Bhanot and refusing to stand with those who don't stand for her.

Bigg Boss 16 promo shows Sumbul Touqeer Khan refusing to support Shalin Bhanot.
Bigg Boss 16 promo shows Sumbul Touqeer Khan refusing to support Shalin Bhanot.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan seems to have finally learnt her lesson and refused to stand for those who don't stand for her. The promo for the upcoming episode shows her revolting against Shalin Bhanot and saying that that she won't stand with those wo insult her in front of the world. While majority of the viewers hailed her for her decision, some also claimed that she will go back to him again. Also read: Sumbul Touqeer's father wants her to show Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's ‘aukaat' on national TV. Watch

Colors shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Sumbul ne liya khudka stand, kya yehi hai unke aur Shalin ke dosti ka the end (Sumbul takes a stand for herself, will this end her friendship with Shalin)?” The promo shows Shalin once again trying to mend ways with Sumbul.

He tells her, “Is ghar ki sabse badi taakat pata hai kaun hai, aap main aur Tina. Jab koi ungli udhata hai na to apno ke saath khada hua jata hai (do you know who is the biggest strength of this house, you, me and Tina. When someone points a finger, one needs to stand with their own).”

An angry and teary-eyed Sumbul replies to him, “Aankh band karke maine aapka saath dia, mere ko kya mila, bezzati. Mujhe mat batao apno ke saath kab khade hona hai, main unke saath khadi rahti hu jo mere sath khade ho. Jo meri dhajjiya uda dein puri duniya ke samne, main unke saath khadi nahi rahungi kabhi (I supported you blindly, what did I get, insult. Don't you tell me when to stand with my own. I stand with those who stand with me. Those who insult me in front of the world, I will never support them).”

Reacting to the promo, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “First time sumbul ke liye taliya (claps for Sumbul for the first time).” Another wrote, “Sumbul you are fire good.” One more said, “Hope she'll continue this attitude towards Shalin and Tina aunty.” A comment also read, “Yes please we need this toxic friendship to end. Great going.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 16
bigg boss 16

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out