Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan cuts off ties with Shalin Bhanot, says ‘mere ko kya mila bezatti?’ Fans hail her

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan seems to have finally learnt her lesson and refused to stand for those who don't stand for her. The promo for the upcoming episode shows her revolting against Shalin Bhanot and saying that that she won't stand with those wo insult her in front of the world. While majority of the viewers hailed her for her decision, some also claimed that she will go back to him again. Also read: Sumbul Touqeer's father wants her to show Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's ‘aukaat' on national TV. Watch

Colors shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Sumbul ne liya khudka stand, kya yehi hai unke aur Shalin ke dosti ka the end (Sumbul takes a stand for herself, will this end her friendship with Shalin)?” The promo shows Shalin once again trying to mend ways with Sumbul.

He tells her, “Is ghar ki sabse badi taakat pata hai kaun hai, aap main aur Tina. Jab koi ungli udhata hai na to apno ke saath khada hua jata hai (do you know who is the biggest strength of this house, you, me and Tina. When someone points a finger, one needs to stand with their own).”

An angry and teary-eyed Sumbul replies to him, “Aankh band karke maine aapka saath dia, mere ko kya mila, bezzati. Mujhe mat batao apno ke saath kab khade hona hai, main unke saath khadi rahti hu jo mere sath khade ho. Jo meri dhajjiya uda dein puri duniya ke samne, main unke saath khadi nahi rahungi kabhi (I supported you blindly, what did I get, insult. Don't you tell me when to stand with my own. I stand with those who stand with me. Those who insult me in front of the world, I will never support them).”

Reacting to the promo, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “First time sumbul ke liye taliya (claps for Sumbul for the first time).” Another wrote, “Sumbul you are fire good.” One more said, “Hope she'll continue this attitude towards Shalin and Tina aunty.” A comment also read, “Yes please we need this toxic friendship to end. Great going.”

