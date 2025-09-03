Bigg Boss 19 house witnesses a 3-way split: Meet the bullies, the neutrals and the girl gang

In Bigg Boss, equations shift every week, sometimes after every single task, and season 19 is no different. Right now, the house stands divided into three clear factions: the Bullies, the Neutrals, and the Girl Gang. Since the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, friendships and alliances have reshuffled at lightning speed. Know about the three gangs of Bigg Boss 19 house.

The Bullies

Every season sees a group that thrives on dominating others, and this year the ‘bully’ tag has landed on Amaal Mallik and Zeishaan Quadri’s camp. Alongside them are Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama, and occasionally Mridul Tiwari. Together, they project themselves as the house leaders while frequently ganging up against other contestants.

After Weekend Ka Vaar, when Kunickaa chose to step away from her captaincy duties, this group united against her, refusing to follow rules and declaring that the house would now run on “democracy.” When Kunickaa asserted that she was still the captain, they outright refused to cooperate.

Their aggression doesn’t end there. Farhana recently lashed out at Neelam, hurling insults like “2 kaudi ki aurat (a woman of no value)," and even brought Kunickaa's children while fighting with her. Amaal, meanwhile, stopped Abhishek from eating on the sofa-cum-bed and went on to make sexist remarks, calling him a “naukar” (slave) and suggesting he should “go home and wear a saree, bangles, and a bindi.” Nehal often escalates fights over trivial matters like food, while Zeishaan assumes the role of commander-in-chief, issuing orders and losing his temper when defied.

The Girl Gang

This season has also given rise to a strong girl gang led by Kunickaa, Tanya, and Neelam Giri. Tanya’s support for Kunickaa during the captaincy task brought them closer, cementing their bond against the rest of the house. But the trio has been relentlessly targeted. Zeishaan ordered Tanya to clean the smoking room, even though she doesn’t smoke, and threatened to withhold food if she disobeyed. Nehal publicly insulted her over a trivial request for poha, calling her “bad breath.” During nominations, the entire house ganged up on Kunickaa, clapping when Mridul delivered a sharp retort against her.

The Neutrals

Then there’s the neutral gang, contestants who have opinions but lack dominance, often blending with the stronger group to stay safe. This set includes Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Nagma Mirajkar, and Abhishek Bajaj. They are seen as the underdogs, quiet for now, but capable of shaking things up. Even Amaal has noticed their potential, branding Ashnoor a “smart player” and the mastermind behind the neutrals. His words might just prove how threatening this group could become.

Floaters and fence-sitters

What about Natalia and Gaurav Khanna? Natalia seems almost invisible, sparking talk that she exists only to provide content for Mridul. Gaurav, on the other hand, looked strong in the first week but has faded since reconciling with Zeishaan. Though he sits with the bully gang, his ties with the neutrals keep him from fully playing the game.

Salman’s verdict awaits

As always, Salman Khan’s words carry weight. With his favourite Kunickaa under constant attack this week, it remains to be seen whether Salman will turn the tide in her favour or unintentionally strengthen the bullies. Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 pm on Colors.