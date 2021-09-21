Bigg Boss Marathi's Sneha Wagh claims she was 'tortured' in both marriages, Kamya Panjabi warns ‘I can get facts out'

Kamya Panjabi is furious at actor Sneha Wagh, who has allegedly said that her second husband tortured her. Sneha is currently seen on Bigg Boss Marathi 3 that kick-started on Sunday.

Responding to a report that Sneha had claimed on the show that she was tortured in both her marriages, Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Bull f****** s*** you wanted to get into Bigg Boss, good. You did. But why play a victim card? Don’t know about your first marriage but you dare not make these stories about the second one. Just for the sake of the game! I can get the facts out, you know it very well! Goodluck! Don’t play it dirty @the_sneha #BiggBossMarathi.”

Kamya's tweet.

Sneha Wagh, best known for performance in TV shows such as Jyoti and Chandrashekar, has been married twice. She divorced her first husband affter allegedly facing domestic violence in the marriage. Sneha Wagh had married Avishkar Darvhekar when she was 19. Avishkar is also a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Sneha married interior designer Anurag Solanki in 2015 but it lasted eight months. Both have been living apart for a long time, but are not legally separated.

Anurag also objected to her claims and tweeted, “Thank u kamya! I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once #BiggBossMarathi P.S I m the 2nd husband.”

About her failed marriages, Sneha had told a leading daily in 2017, "I wouldn't say that he was a wrong guy, but yes, he was not the right one for me. Also, maybe, I am a headstrong girl. My first marriage failed because of domestic violence. After two failed marriages, I have realised that men don't like headstrong women. I have a soft nature and am also fragile. Even a minor glitch can scar me.”

She added, “Now, I strongly feel that marriage is not meant for me. It is in fact over-hyped. In our society, we have this perception that only men can take care of the family, but that is not true. I am confident and capable of taking care of my family."