Phoebe Dynevor will soon commence work on Bridgerton.(Instagram)
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to feature in thriller I Heart Murder

Phoebe Dynevor, who will reprise her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, will star in a film called I Heart Murder for Sony Pictures.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 09:13 PM IST

Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to headline the feature I Heart Murder, a thriller from Sony Pictures.

Sources told Deadline that Phoebe Dynevor will star in the film to be directed by Matt Spicer, known for Ingrid Goes West. Matt Spicer has co-written the screenplay with Tom O'Donnell.

Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce the film which is billed as a female-driven thriller. Maia Eyre is overseeing for the studio. Other details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Phoebe will next reprise her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which is currently in production.

The actor also recently completed filming Sky Cinema's Original movie The Colour Room, opposite Matthew Goode.

