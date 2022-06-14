Charu Asopa: My work pulled me out of postpartum depression

Soon after actor Charu Asopa Sen and her husband, entrepreneur Rajeev Sen, welcomed their first child, a daughter, last November, Charu suffered from postpartum depression. She admits that she could only rely on her work to get her through those difficult times. In fact, she is still on the road to getting better.

Opening up about her struggle with postpartum depression, she says, “I used to feel isolated, all alone at that time… It was bad. I think my work only helped me to get out of it. Because when I used to do little ad campaigns, I used to feel good. So, whenever I work I feel good and that helped me in my postpartum depression also. Now, I am taking care of myself and working from home made me feel good about myself and really helped me”.

The actor feels the conversations around postpartum depression, and the way to deal with it are not enough. The 31-year-old says, “Depression is something that people don’t talk about openly. It should be discussed and of course we as influencers should discuss it, so that other people feel normal about it”.

After working from home, Charu is looking forward to stepping into the whole groove once again, and getting back to the set.

“I want to work for the betterment of my daughter, Ziana, so that I can give a better life and a better education to her, which is why I want to work again. I don’t think I will feel guilty about leaving her at home and going to work,” says the actor, adding, “I will try my best to keep Ziana as much as possible. I’m thinking of taking Ziana with me on shoot. She can be with me in the makeup room and chill there”.

When it comes to work, Charu, who is best known for her work in television, wants to explore the web space. “As it is content driven and I want to do something where I get to perform, something performance oriented and something meaningful,” she ends.