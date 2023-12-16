CID actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of assault; police registers case against her mother, brother

Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj on Friday accused her close family members of abusing and assaulting her. Dhanraj, who has acted in the TV show CID among others, also posted a video on social media, showing her injuries. Vaishnavi Dhanraj spoke about abuse in a video recently.

After she lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district, police registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said. In a non-cognisable case, police can not initiate an investigation or make an arrest unless there is a court order to that effect.

On Friday, a video of the actor emerged on social media platforms. In the clip, she showed her bruises. She said, "Hi. This is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I'm talking through Himanshu Shukla. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station. I have been abused by my family. I've been hit really badly (showed her bruises). Please I need everybody's help right from media, and news channels to everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."

Vaishnavi started her acting career in 2008 with a cameo in Kasautii Zindagii Kay followed by Karam Apnaa Apnaa in the same year. In 2009, Vaishnavi joined CID and the featured in Na Aana Is Des Laado. After a brief hiatus following her marriage, she returned with Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi in 2013.

She was next seen in Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. In 2015, she gained popularity by playing Maya Mithlesh Thakur in Begusarai. Fans also saw her in Mahabharat, Kitchen Champion 4, India's Got Talent, Crime Patrol, Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath, and Fear Files.

Vaishnavi was last seen playing the role of Mahi Arora in Bepannaah. She tied the knot with Nitin Sahrawat in December 2012. They filed for legal separation in July 2015 and were divorced in January 2016.

