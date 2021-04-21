Covid-19 second wave: Daily wage workers face the brunt again, cry out for help

Some aren’t able to send children to school. Some are struggling to make ends meet. Some are taking loans for basic needs. Some regret entering showbiz. This is the plight that the junior artistes as well as daily wage workers are going through with second wave of the pandemic hitting the entertainment industry hard.

While many TV shows have moved to different locations outside Maharasthra after shoots were suspended till April 30, thousands of junior artistes and technicians are left behind, with no job at hand, and no savings. Only question on their mind is why they’re ousted from the list first when it comes to reducing the number of people on the sets.

“I can’t even tell you the extent to which we are suffering. Ramadan is going on, and humare ghar par ration tak nahi hai. We aren’t getting any help from anyone. In fact, it was before the official 15-day shutdown, when we stopped getting work. They were just calling two or three junior artistes,” says Naziya Nadeem Khan, revealing that she couldn’t enrol her six-year-old daughter to school last year due to financial crisis, and has no hopes for this year, too.

Naziya, 35, married to a junior artiste, has a rented place, and took loan for the deposit. “Sirf juniors ko leke katauti kyun,” she asks.

Echoing similar sentiment is junior artiste, Aparna Bhagat Shukla, who last shot for Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein in March, whose shoot got cancelled because the main lead tested positive.

“Producers are told to avoid having junior artistes on shoots. Kya hamare jaane se hi Covid hoga? All this while we kept hearing we’re all a family, and now we’re left behind. How will we sustain ourselves? We live through our daily wages,” rues Shukla, adding that they usually earn between ten to fifteen thousand rupees, which has now gone missing.

The shutdown is, in fact, making a lot of people go back to their home town. Ramzan Khan, who was working on Music Premier League, says, “There was no work [in Mumbai], so I’ve come to Lucknow. I’ll will go back when things get back to track.”

According to Naushad, who’s fondly called make-up dada, artistes don’t know what to do, but he asserts that running away isn’t the solution.

“Aaj main regret kar raha hun ke kaunsi industry mein aa gaya. This is the biggest mistake of my life. Maybe I’d have been happy in another job and had the satisfaction of getting fixed income. But going back [home] isn’t the solution. We’ve to stay here and wait for work,” says 32-year-old, who last worked on Antim: The Final Truth two months back, and is holding up by taking “karz” from friends.

Things are equally grim for senior artistes, too. “We’re just sitting at home, and sometimes seeking loans, or selling our house belongings to go on with our lives, and meet daily expenses,” confesses Dhanlaxmi, 64.

Given the spike in cases and cries of help from all around, FWICE Chief BN Tiwari has chalked out a plan and has reached out to superstar Salman Khan for help, who pitched in last year as well.

“We’ve sent a letter to the chief minister, seeking help for the daily wage workers. I’m also contacting other people, and have reached out to Salman. We’ve to put all our forces to help everyone otherwise it’s not possible. We’re trying our best,” Tiwari tells us.

While junior artistes are hopeful that Salman will “definitely come forward and help”, Hemanshu Dadbhawala, Vice President, Junior Artist’s Association, doesn’t have much hopes from Bollywood this time.

“Last year, several members of Bollywood, including Salman, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, extended help. But this year, it seems difficult because unki sabki position tight hai with all big films pending for release. The stars have said that they’ll help, but you can’t say anything with surety,” reasons Dadbhawala.