Dalljiet Kaur blames Nikhil Patel's girlfriend for their divorce: ‘Ek ladki hi ladki ki zindagi barbaad karti hai’

Dalljiet Kaur is embroiled in a controversy with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Ever since the couple filed for divorce earlier this year, they have levelled allegations against each other. In a recent Instagram Live, Dalljiet has now taken aim at Nikhil's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar, blaming her for trying to ‘fill the void’ in their relationship. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur says ‘justice will be served’ after filing FIR on Nikhil Patel) Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel in 2023.

What Dalljiet said

Dalljiet addressed her divorce in a recent Instagram Live, as reported by The Free Press Journal, and said: “I have two questions in mind. The first is, if he was already happy doing all that he is doing today, why did he marry me? Maybe, he would not have gotten this sort of publicity then. Second, jo log bolte hai na ke ek ladki hi ladki ki zindagi barbaad karti hai, sahi bolte hai (People are correct when they say that it is a woman who destroys another woman's life). I am not blaming her, I think I will blame her. Jab husband wife ke beech koi problems chal rahi ho tab toh anyway wo log ek dusre ke bare mein kuch acha nahi kahenge, aise mein kisi third insan ko wo void complete nahi karni chaiye (When there are some problems between husband and wife, what was the need of a third person to step in). It is morally wrong.”

‘You have two kids and still…'

She went on to add, “Aap khud shadi shuda ho, pati hai, 2 bachhe hai aur kisi aur ke pati ka void fill kar rahe ho? Why? I will have this question in my heart all my life. I do not think that she needed to do whatever she is doing. Kya pata, hoga unka koi reason shayad (You being a married woman, with a husband and two kids, how are you filling the void of someone else's husband? Who knows what reason they have).”

Last month, Dalljiet filed an FIR against Nikhil at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. Filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, she accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Nikhil was spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar, according to a post by Telly Talk India. Earlier, Nikhil had sent Dalljiet a legal notice after her recent posts on Instagram accusing him of having an extramarital affair. He added that he will give away all her belongings to charity, if she does not collect them from his Kenya home.

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in March 2023 and filed for divorce earlier this year, 10 months after their marriage. She shared wedding pictures on his birthday this year, accusing him of hurting her.