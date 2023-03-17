Dalljiet Kaur shares pics from haldi ceremony with her fiance Nikhil and their kids. See here

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur has shared photos from her haldi ceremony. The colourful pictures show Dalljiet and her fiance Nikhil Patel glowing in yellow outfits with turmeric paste on their faces. Their kids have also joined the celebrations. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur makes fiance's daughters part of her mehendi, shares pics from pre-wedding ceremony) Dalljeit Kaur has shared photos from her haldi function.

The first photo in the album shows Dalljiet and Nikhil walking hand in hand. She is wearing a yellow saree with a blue blouse and he is wearing a yellow kurta with yellow pyjamas. The next photo shows him checking out her mehendi, and a third one shows them sharing an intimate moment. A photo also shows Dalljiet with her family as she gets turmeric paste put on herself. The final picture shows Dalljiet and Nikhil with her son Jaydon and his daughter Aariyaana. Nikhil also has another daughter.

Sharing the photos, Dalljiet wrote, “To new beginnings, one step at a time.”

Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal. About her son's bond with Nikhil, she recently told The Times of India in an interview, “Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik (Nikhil Patel) for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own.”

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot. Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and Shalin in 2014.

Taking to Instagram, Dalljiet wrote about her engagement, "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2."

