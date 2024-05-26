Dance Deewane 4: Nithin and Gaurav win show, take home trophy and 20 lakh cash prize

Dance Deewane 4 contestants Nithin and Gaurav have won the dance reality show. As per India Today, the winners took home ₹20 lakh as the cash prize and the trophy. While Nithin is from Bengaluru, Gaurav is from Delhi. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene makes first appearance on Dance Deewane, couple dances to Tumse Milke. Watch) Nithin and Gaurav pose for pictures after winning Dance Deewane 4.

Nithin and Gaurav win Dance Deewane 4

Taking to Instagram, the official Colors TV page shared a picture of the winner. The caption read, “Dance Deewane ki trophy hui @gauravsharmaofficial_ aur @nithin.nj__ ke naam (Dance Deewane trophy now belongs to Gaurav and Nithin). Congratulations to the winners.” Actors Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty are the judges of the dance reality show. Dance Deewane 4 airs on Colors.

Madhuri talks about winners

Madhuri said, as quoted by India Today, “Congratulations to Nithin and Gaurav for winning the trophy and the hearts of viewers! So many of their performances were masterpieces and I'm sure their artistry will continue to stun the world."

She also added, "Their journey celebrated the art form that is so close to my heart. It has been a pleasure watching them grow as performers. As they lift the trophy of this season, I'm confident that they will inspire generations with their moves.”

Gaurav on his Dance Deewane journey

Speaking with ETimes, Gaurav talked about his journey. He said, “Our Dance Deewane journey was amazing and interesting as we could not understand each other's language. Nithin can't speak Hindi and I can't speak Kannada. But we communicated through music and dance.”

"We never communicated through words, we also spoke through dance and slowly we started understanding each other. Our bond became stronger and we managed to complete the full journey. The rhythm is the same of music whether it is Hindi or Kannada," Gaurav added.

About Dance Deewane 4 grand finale

In the show, Madhuri awarded Gaurav and Nithin ₹101, as shagun, multiple times. In the grand finale episode of the dance reality show, Suniel Shetty performed on Sandese Aate Hai. Madhuri danced to Khoya Hain. Kartik Aaryan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Chandu Champion, also joined the celebrations.