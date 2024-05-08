Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene makes first appearance on Dance Deewane, couple dances to Tumse Milke. Watch

Madhuri Dixit's love story with Shriram Nene is one for the ages. On the upcoming episode of her reality show Dance Deewane, her husband will drop by for a surprise. The couple will even dance to her popular romantic song Tumse Milke from Parinda. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate Dance of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai, Suniel Shetty gives standing ovation. Watch) Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene on Dance Deewane

Shriram Nene on Dance Deewane

In a promo released by Colors TV on Tuesday, host Bharti Singh announces Shriram Nene's entry, as Madhuri looks pleasantly surprised. Wearing a brown shirt and a light grey suit, Shriram entered the sets with their pet dog, Carmelo. Madhuri, in a lilac anarkali, excitedly rushed to meet them. Shriram also greeted Madhuri's fellow judge Suniel Shetty.

When Bharti welcomed Shriram to the sets, he struggled to thank her in Hindi. She returned the favour by saying her English is as weak as his Hindi. Sriram and Madhuri then did a short, intimate dance to the song Tumse Milke from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 crime drama Parinda, which starred Madhuri opposite Anil Kapoor.

Sriram's previous appearance on Jhalak

This isn't the first time Shriram joined Madhuri on the sets of her dance show. Over a decade ago, in 2013, he visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6. That season was judged by Madhuri, filmmaker Karan Johar, and choreographer Remo D'Souza, hosted by Maniesh Paul and Kapil Sharma, and won by actor Shweta Tiwari. At that time, Madhuri said that her husband is quite shy. She then sang and dedicated the same song, Tumse Milke, to him.

About Shriram Nene

Shriram Nene is a former cardiothoracic surgeon. He worked in Denver, Colorado and married Madhuri in 1999. The couple became parents to son, Arin and Ryan, in 2003 and 2005, respectively. They relocated to India in 2011. Since then, Shriram has been a YouTuber on food and health, and also opened a production house with Madhuri, RnM Moving Pictures. Madhuri was last seen in the film Maja Ma.