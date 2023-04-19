Desperate Housewives star drops bombshell. Is she joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Nicollette Sheridan, the 59-year-old actress best known for her role as Edie Britt in Desperate Housewives, has sent fans into a frenzy with her recent social media post. The cryptic tweet, which read "You'll be seeing a lot of me soon…", featured artwork of someone in meditation with her initials and a link to her website. Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan.

While some fans speculate that it may be a reference to her upcoming NS Love collection, others believe that it could mean something else entirely - her possible appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress has previously hinted that producers had approached her to join the show, and fans have been hoping for some time that she would become part of the cast.

Responding to the tweet, fans wrote "RHOBH" alongside question marks, with some even using the hashtag #RHOBH. One fan even said, "Great opportunity to promote the new business and you are so needed there".

Nicollette also shared the post on Instagram, sparking even more speculation. One person wrote, "Yay. Are you going to be a Housewife?", while another commented, "I really hope you decided to get a [diamond]."

This comes after Nicollette seemingly called out RHOBH producers, branding them "desperate" for approaching her to sign up for the reality TV show. In a tweet back in March, she wrote, "Knocking at my door…how desperate are y'all to have me?" while tagging accounts related to the show and using the hashtag #RHOBH.

Also read | Very bad idea', Andy Cohen spills the tea on live Real Housewives reunions

Will we be seeing Nicollette on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Only time will tell.