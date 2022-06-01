Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Will get married once I am settled on the work front

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has put her wedding plans on a pause for a brief period due to work commitments.

Last year, Bhattacharjee had revealed that she is dating a businessman, who is not related to showbiz, sharing that she plans to get married in 2022. However, things have taken a different route.

“I know that I was excited about having a wedding this year, but right now, we haven’t thought about the marriage yet. The relationship and everything is going very well till now, touch wood. Hope things fall in place soon,” Bhattacharjee tells us.

Prodded further about the reason, the 36-year-old says, “I never planned a wedding amid the pandemic in the past two years. Agar karna hota toh uss tie hi kar leti”.

“The thing is that we are taking a little time for ourself right now. He is also busy with his work. And I am also caught up with my professional commitments. As soon as we settle down in our work front a little, then we will be ready to get married,” she says, adding “jab bhi hogi, bahut dhoom dhaam se hi hoga, aur sabko bata ke karenge, chupke nahi”.

At the moment, all her focus is on her work, and recovering from her injury. She had suffered an injury during a task on a reality show, and underwent surgery.

“I have signed some projects, and the look tests are going on right now. Also, my injury is not fully recovered right now. So, my full concentration is on that and working my way to recovery before I start my next project,” says the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor, who hopes to start shooting for the next project next month.

“So, I have to be really fit and fine before I get back to the set,” she concludes.