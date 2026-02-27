Dipika Kakar shares health update as she returns home after cyst removal surgery: ‘Still feeling pain when I move’

Dipika returned home three days after the surgery and spoke about dealing with the health scare. “The process went well, but last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels — it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time too. And it was so sudden because we found out and the doctor said, ‘Let’s get admitted on Monday.’ Plus, in between, it was our anniversary,” she said. She added that it was her family’s support that kept her strong.

Recently, television actor Dipika Kakar faced a health scare and underwent surgery for a stomach cyst on 23 February. Two days later, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim gave a health update, revealing that the surgery went well but that she was in considerable pain. Now, in her vlog, Dipika shared that she returned home last night and is currently in her recovery phase.

She also revealed details about the procedure she underwent. “This time, when I was going in for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn’t in the OT; it was in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult.”

Dipika concluded by sharing an update on her health and expressing gratitude to fans for their support and prayers. “I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It’s a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain. When I came back to my ward, I read comments and found all of you praying for me — that gives a lot of strength. Whenever I read your comments, I am just in tears.”

Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.