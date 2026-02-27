Dipika Kakar shares health update as she returns home after cyst removal surgery: ‘Still feeling pain when I move’
Dipika Kakar shared a vlog as she returned home after cyst removal surgery. She thanked her fans for their prayers and support during the tough time.
Recently, television actor Dipika Kakar faced a health scare and underwent surgery for a stomach cyst on 23 February. Two days later, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim gave a health update, revealing that the surgery went well but that she was in considerable pain. Now, in her vlog, Dipika shared that she returned home last night and is currently in her recovery phase.
Dipika Kakar returns home after surgery
Dipika returned home three days after the surgery and spoke about dealing with the health scare. “The process went well, but last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels — it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time too. And it was so sudden because we found out and the doctor said, ‘Let’s get admitted on Monday.’ Plus, in between, it was our anniversary,” she said. She added that it was her family’s support that kept her strong.
She also revealed details about the procedure she underwent. “This time, when I was going in for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn’t in the OT; it was in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult.”
Dipika concluded by sharing an update on her health and expressing gratitude to fans for their support and prayers. “I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It’s a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain. When I came back to my ward, I read comments and found all of you praying for me — that gives a lot of strength. Whenever I read your comments, I am just in tears.”
Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.
About Dipika Kakar
Dipika began her acting career with the television show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. However, it was in 2011 that she rose to fame with the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka. The show aired for six years, making her a household name. She later went on to feature in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8 and Bigg Boss 12, which she won. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef but had to exit the show due to health complications.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
