Donal Bisht slams rumours linking her to Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj: ‘Stop dragging my name into bulls**t’

Actor Donal Bisht has broken her silence after reports surfaced claiming she once dated Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj. The actor took to social media to hit back at the speculation, calling out those dragging her name into “someone else’s life drama.” Earlier this year, a report claimed that Abhishek was involved in another relationship during his marriage to Akanksha Jindal.

Donal made it clear she won’t stand for fabricated stories or attempts to use her name for attention.

Donal hits back

On Tuesday, Donal took to her Instagram Stories to address all the murmurs suggesting that she was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj in the past. Calling the reports “fake" and “baseless", Donal asked people not to drag her into someone else's life drama

“I was shooting out of town and wasn't in the space to look into this, so now that I'm here, all I have to say is- STOP dragging my name into unnecessary bulls**t- If you do not know the truth, do not comment or spread fake rumours, because I will not tolerate it,” she wrote.

Donal continued, “Any false allegations or defamation will face strict legal action! People just use you or your name for their little benefit, I'm done with it! I'm aware now & I'm happy I'm useful!, I have worked hard to make my name through all the work I have done over the years”.

The actor stressed that she is a “respected girl from a good family & have good moral values”. “I'm here to work and not be part of someone else's life drama. I'm here in this industry for my love for cinema, creativity and love for my craft God has destined me for and that's all I know! Please spare me from all the fake narratives! Thank you! See you soon on screens,” Donal added.

Donal's Insta Story.

What do we know about the dating rumours

Earlier this year, a report by News18 Showsha claimed that Abhishek was involved in another relationship during his marriage to Akanksha Jindal. It claimed that he was romantically involved with actor Donal Bisht at the time.

“Abhishek and Donal were together for a short period of time. They were dating while Abhishek was married to Akanksha. But their relationship did not last long because it looked like Abhishek wasn’t serious. They also broke up soon," the report quoted a source as saying.

However, Abhishek denied dating Donal Bisht in his media interviews following his eviction from Bigg Boss 19. Abhishek’s personal life has been in the spotlight after his stint in Bigg Boss 19.