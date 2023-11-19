close_game
Emma Stone and Noah Kahan join hands for the SNL stage, here's when the episode will air

Emma Stone and Noah Kahan join hands for the SNL stage, here's when the episode will air

ByJahanvi Sharma
Nov 19, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Hollywood actress Emma Stone and Indie Folk singer Noah Kahan will soon be joining hands on the SNL stage. Get to know more about their episode below.

Golden Globe-winning actress Emma Stone will be returning to the Saturday Night Live stage alongside Indie Folk singer Noah Kahan.

Saturday Night Live took to X (Formerly Twitter) to make the announcement with the caption: “DECEMBER 2 EMMA STONE NOAH KAHAN”
Saturday Night Live took to X (Formerly Twitter) to make the announcement with the caption: "DECEMBER 2 EMMA STONE NOAH KAHAN"

The duo's episode of hosting SNL will be aired on December 2, 2023.

Saturday Night Live took to X (Formerly Twitter) to make the announcement with the caption: "DECEMBER 2 EMMA STONE NOAH KAHAN"

Emma has been working in the Showtime TV series ‘The Curse,’ alongside Nathan Fielder. The duo play the role of a couple hosting a home improvement show, however, their relationship is cursed by a child. Additionally, the actress is a part of the awards contender ‘Poor Things,’ where she portrays Bella, who has been brought back to life by a mad scientist.

Emma first hosted SNL in 2010. Then she hosted in 2011, 2016 and in 2019 with K-pop band BTS as a guest. Some other celebrities who have hosted the show multiple times are Tom Hanks, Alex Baldwin, Will Ferrell and Danny DeVito.

Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter whose breakthrough track, ‘Hurt Somebody’ achieved gold status in the US. Currently, his 2022 album ‘Stick Season’ has led to him being nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

This season SNL has seen appearances from some of the most-known names in the industry such as Taylor Swift, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Christopher Walken, Travis Kelce, Timothee Chalamet, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze and Alec Baldwin.

It also featured Foo Fighters and Ice Spice as guests.

It seems after being entertained by these guests, it's time for the audience to prepare for another entertaining episode.

Social Media Reaction

Fans of the actress and singer took to X to share their excitement about the upcoming episode:

“Seated for the queen 👸” wrote a fan.

“NOAH!!!!! He literally deserves this so much I CANT WAIT” wrote another.

"THIS IS SUCH A FIRE LINEUP," wrote a fan expressing their excitement for the duo.

