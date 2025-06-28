Fans slam paparazzi for hounding Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi after her death: 'Stop filming people in grief'

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala died on Friday night, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest. The sudden death of the 42-year-old has left the industry in shock and her fans reeling. Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, who was filmed by the paparazzi leaving the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night. However, the way the photographers dealt with him has made the internet quite angry. (Also read: Heartbroken Parag Tyagi leaves Mumbai hospital after wife Shefali Jariwala's death) Shefali Jariwala died on Friday at the age of 42.

Fans criticise paparazzi for hounding Parag Tyagi

Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Friday night, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival. Later in the night, paparazzi spotted her husband, Parag, leaving the hospital in a car. Many photographers clicked him and shot videos even as Parag tried to hide his face. The videos were shared widely on social media. and have since been criticised

On Instagram, in the comments section of the videos, fans have called the paparazzi 'insensitive' in their approach. One comment read, "Can we please stop filming people who are trying to cope with someone's sudden demise. Why is the media so insensitive?" Another wrote, "Give them privacy, please. They must be in shock and feeling so sad and angry at losing her like that. Don't put cameras and flashlights on their faces."

Many comments urged the media and paparazzi to give the family some privacy in such a sensitive time. "Bhai thoda privacy de do??? Thoda sa?? (Can you give them some privacy, maybe a little?)" A comment summed up the sentiment.

Shefali Jariwala's death

Best known for starring in the hit music video for the remix of Kaanta Laga in the early 2000s, Shefali worked in several films and TV shows over a two-decade-long career, including Bigg Boss 13. Shefali and Parag had been married since 2021.

Even as the Mumbai Police has confirmed the news of her death, the cause of Shefali's death remains unclear. As per ANI, some sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Her family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of her death.