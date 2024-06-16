Former Miss USA Kenya Moore suspended from Real Housewives amid ‘revenge porn’ claims

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been indefinitely benched from the Bravo show following an NSFW poster display involving franchise newcomer Brittany Eady. The former Miss USA was suspended from filming the 16th season of the show after a shocking incident at the grand opening of her hair salon. Reports claim she unveiled photos allegedly depicting Eady, participating in a sex act during the recent grand opening of Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta. Kenya Moore indefinitely benched from Real Housewives of Atlanta after NSFW poster display(Pic credit: Bravo)

Kenya Moore suspended from RHOA

"The network is currently reviewing the footage that Kenya presented during filming," a source informed ET. While Britany and the rest of the team continue to film the show, Moore's return remains uncertain. The Atlanta part of the network's beloved series recently updated its lineup by adding both fresh faces and past celebrities after receiving feedback from viewers.

New cast members for RHOA 16

Remember that epic Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 announcement last month? Kenya Moore, the reigning queen of drama, announced her return with a bold statement about her upcoming "Gone With the Wind Fabulous" post. But, the filming is underway, and Kenya just got herself suspended for a major blow-up. At the same time, the rest of the cast, which includes Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Drew Sidora, the newbies Eady, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, and even a familiar face Cynthia Bailey, are all gearing up for some intense drama.

Kenya Moore reacts to RHOA suspension

Following the claims, the former Miss USA took to her X (Twitter) to address the issue and said, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.” The Bravo star continued, “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

Well, that was not it she even took to Instagram to share the story and wrote, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

Brittany Eady reacts

While not directly mentioning names, the newcomer appeared to respond to the drama surrounding the NSFW poster, stating, "It’s never a good feeling to be targeted or hazed by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, someone I've never even met."