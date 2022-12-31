Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner shares unseen pregnancy pics, shows off her baby bump as she looks back at 2022

Sophie Turner gave a glimpse of her second pregnancy as she looked back at her life in the past year. The actor, who is known for the series Game of Thrones, welcomed her second daughter with singer-husband Joe Jonas in July 2022. On Friday, Sophie shared a recap of her 2022 with a series of unseen pictures on Instagram, which included never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy. (Also read: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child together)

Sophie shared a photo from her date night with Joe, who touched her pregnant belly as they posed together. Sophie also shared an old mirror selfie, which showed the underside of her baby bump as she looked down at a reflective surface. Another photo showed Sophie in a hospital gown as she sat on a hospital bed, presumably her delivery. She gave the camera a thumbs up in the picture. "What a year, friends," she captioned the post, which also featured photos of herself and Joe Jonas with their friends. Sophie also gave a glimpse of her outing at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Sophie and Joe welcomed their second baby together in July, representatives for both stars had confirmed at the time. The couple's first baby together, daughter Willa, was born in July 2020, one year after they tied the knot in two 2019 ceremonies: an intimate wedding held at a Las Vegas chapel, and another lavish ceremony held in a French chateau, which was attended by Joe's family, including singer-brother Nick Jonas and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra.

Sophie had confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in a May interview with Elle UK, where she opened up about how grateful she was to be expanding her family with Joe. "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation... The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

In May, Sophie debuted her baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala in New York, where she posed with Joe. She looked radiant in an embroidered gown.

