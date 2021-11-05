Gauahar Khan threatens fans of Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz with police complaint for cyberbullying her

Actor Gauahar Khan on Thursday threatened fans of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz with a police complaint for cyberbullying her. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar had spoken about the recent fight between Umar and co-contestant Simba Nagpal and criticised the former. Umar's fans slammed her and also used obscene language in reply to her tweets.

In her earlier tweets, Gauahar wrote, "Daily soap ke hero (Hero of a daily soap)????????? Wow Umar! #bb15 #disgusting." She also wrote, "I agree, Umar is nothing like Asim!!! At least till now! Asim was logical even in aggression! Asim was respectful even in anger!! Really want Umar to do better, n show something more than just aggression! #bb15."

After Umar's fans spoke ill about her, Gauahar shared a series of tweets. Sharing a screenshot of a comment, she wrote, “This id is apparently of a girl, #gepi67 on insta, she’s wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u were doing well, Umar is doing well too, but just like others on the show.”

Gauahar tweeted, "All these so-called fans who only blindly support during a season disappear in the next n follow the same sick behaviour for the next year’s contestants. Shame that there’s no rationale, no logic, no tolerance for other ppls views! I’m so proud of my crazylot that they know how."

"To support without bringing others down, without abuses, without being badtameez (ill-mannered)! Wish these losers without real ids actually knew what making an identity is about! Remember u only support your own kind! I love the game, it’s my right to have an opinion. #keepurs #ilKeepmine," she wrote.

Gauahar tweeted on the fight.

Her fans asked her to ignore the negative comments.

When her fans asked her to ignore the negative comments, she wrote, "Absolutely I can ignore! But what they are doing is bullying n I can report them to the police, each id will be investigated, they really think they can get away with it. Hence it needs to stop! #NoCyberBullying."

Recently, Umar used bad language against Simba Nagpal's mother which led him to push Umar into the swimming pool. After that, Umar provoked Simba and also said, "Aaj mai tujhe bataunga. Aaja, aaja daily soap ke hero (I'll show you today. Come on, daily soap's hero).”