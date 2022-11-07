Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover, calls it a ‘cesspool of hate and bigotry’

American model Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account after Elon Musk became the new boss of the microblogging site. Taking to Instagram, Gigi announced her decision amid the mass layoffs by the organisation, and wrote, “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of." Also read: #TwitterExodus: Hollywood logs out after Elon Musk’s takeover

Gigi also went on to apologise to fans for her exit from the social media platform. She added, “Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.” Currently, her profile doesn’t exist on the website.

Gigi Hadid's deactivated Twitter account.

Gigi also posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh's tweet about being laid off from the company. Last week, Elon Musk fired several employees after taking control. This also included the human rights team, as per Page Six.

Talking about his decision to fire employees, earlier Elon Musk defended his intention and said that Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he wrote in a tweet. Besides this, Twitter will also begin a paid subscription system where all verified users will have to pay $8 for their blue tick.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin, Téa Leoni, Ron Perlman, lyricist Sara Bareilles and Toni Branxton also left the micro-blogging website.

(With inputs from ANI)

