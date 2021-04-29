GoaLockdown: What will happen to TV and films shoots that shifted locations to Goa?

The second Covid wave has gripped the entire nation. A lot of projects bring shot in Mahrashtra had to shift their shoot to other states so that the show goes on, such as Hyderabad and Goa. However, now in a fresh development, Goa has also imposed a lockdown till 10am on May 3. What happens to those shoots now, do they get stuck yet again?

JD Majethia, Chairman, TV division of IFTPC and producer, tells us work will continue, “I haven’t heard from anybody that the shoot has stopped. The industry has won, as the minister has said if we do not step out for the next four days, we will successfully break the chain of surge. I am very sure producers are looking at managing the shoot. Most of them are not shooting outside on the streets, it shouldn’t be a big problem. Most of them are shooting in the resorts they are staying at. It is a bio bubble. People who are shooting at public places, they may get into trouble.”

Echoing the same is actor, CINTAA senior joint secretary & chairman, Outreach Committee, Amit Behl. “Particular shoots in a bio bubble with the unit staying in the hotel are allowed. Our treasurer of CINTAA Abhay Bhargava is shooting for Molkki is shooting in Goa and told me yesterday that they have cut down the number of crew from 60 to 35-40 so they can shoot in a bubble. It’s the case with all the shoots. I am also going to go outdoors for the shoot of my new show, and we are also hopeful that we would be allowed to work in the same fashion,” he tells us.

A number of TV shows including Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya were being shot in the beach state. Recently, even a film, Ek Villain Returns, was being canned.

The status is unclear at the time of going to press for some shows. Pooja Banerjee, who stars in Kundali Bhagya, says, “We don’t know yet, a meeting happened. You can’t just pack up, you have to take a call. We took a break on Thursday, and I went out to get the essentials as it is a lockdown. Our entire hotel has been booked by the production, there is no outsider.”

Explaining why there would be an impact on the shoots even if they continue is Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He says, “Agar outstation gaye hain shoot karne ke liye, kharcha toh hota hi hai, and then there’s a lockdown. That increases production cost. The shoots however are still going on in Goa as it is not a complete lockdown.. Tension hai bauhaut. We are also requesting the government of Maharashtra to atleast allow post production work as that happens in a closed atmosphere.”