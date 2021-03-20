Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV
“Television audiences are slowly moving to OTT platforms,” says actor Gurdip Punjj, who feels that there’s a need to introspect and act accordingly to stay in sync with the changing times.
Ask her the probable reason behind this shift from one medium to another, and she says, “That’s because they (actors) are getting real emotions, real life stories and progressive stories on OTT platforms. On television, we are showing the same stuff.”
2020 was a tough year for the entertainment industry on a whole as all the shoots came to a standstill, and reruns of shows coming in to fill the void. That made the audience go looking for fresh content, and that’s when a lot of them explored the streaming space.
Punjj, who became a household name with her debut show Sanjivani i 2002, agrees and says, “Jinko nahi bhi aata tha use karna, unhone sikh liya hai, unke pass itna time tha lockdown mein. So, this is going to be a big challenge for TV now.”
Now, the actor feels there’s a need to do something “different”, and make shows on the lines of web series, while staying rooted to reality.
“We’ve to cater to the same audience that are now enjoying watching content on OTT platforms. This is a change we have to adopt. Working on OTT is great because you have the luxury of knowing the whole graph of your character, from start to finish,” says the actor, ruing is absence from the television landscape.
The 41-year-old, who’s back on the small screen with a TV show which aims to redefine notions of womanhood, opines that there’s a lot that television can imbibe from OTT platforms. And Punjj is glad to see this change seeping in gradually, as she notes that people are now careful of how they want to pitch the show.
“We can see that some shows don’t even last for three or four months. That’s because there’s no planning. They come, look for numbers, and when they don’t get them, they go for formulas, and then shut shop,” she points.
While Punjj understands that the economics of both the mediums is very different, he wonders, “Why can’t people working for television give it some more time and planning? That will change a lot of things.”
Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV
Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring amid ocean breeze in white swimsuit. See pic
- Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
Rimi Sen reveals how much she was paid for Bigg Boss, says she did it for money
- Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu
- Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined
- Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.