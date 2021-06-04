Hailing from UP was never an obstacle in my career: Tushar Rungta

Last seen in shows like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Excuse Me Madam, Jijaji Chath Par Koi Hai and web series Chattis aur Maina, actor Tushar Rungta says hailing from Uttar Pradesh was never an obstacle in his career.

“Initially I had this perception that the industry is not a place for people who hail from small town. But once I reached Mumbai luckily never felt like this at all. Instead, I feel it’s more about being talented and skilled in your craft,” said the actor of digital short film Aakhri Panna.

The 21-year-old feels on reaching the city of dreams he never gave up till he found work. “After reaching Mumbai, I was auditioning constantly till I got a break with Bhabhi Ji… followed by more shows. Soon I met known director Saumitra (Singh) sir and then joined him as an assistant. That was a turning point for me as assisting him helped me to understand the craft well, both as an actor and a director. Now, I know well about camera positing, lighting and other technical aspects.”

Tushar is happy with his latest release Chattis aur Maina and feels all his hard work is paying off. “I joined a local theatre group in Gorakhpur for a weekly play staged on a small scale. That stint helped me learn a lot in terms of acting. Without paying a penny I trained at Rang Ashram. Today, thankfully after much effort they are about to have its very own auditorium soon. Then, I reached Delhi as I always wanted to train at National School of Drama but since I was not a graduate it was not possible. Instead, I did a year’s diploma from Himachal Drama School,” he said.

The actor was busy with a shoot when the lockdown happened and came back to his hometown. “A lot of work is on hold but we have been called back so will be in Mumbai soon,” said the assistant director of short films like Painful Pride, Kala Bai from Byculla along with soon to released Bang Bang with Sharib Hashmi and Taxi No.24 (large-short film) with Mahesh Manjrekar.