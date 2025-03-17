Hina Khan performs Umrah during Ramadan amid cancer treatment, shares pics from Mecca: ‘Overwhelmed and speechless’

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment, travelled to Mecca recently. Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared a bunch of pictures and videos as she performed Umrah in the ongoing Ramadan. (Also Read | Hina Khan gushes about her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal: ‘I choke up when I talk about him’) Hina Khan posted photos from her Mecca visit.

Hina Khan visits Mecca, performs Umrah

In the pictures, Hina was seen in a green outfit and sunglasses as she visited the holy place. Posting a photo of her hands, she wrote, "Shifa." In a picture, the actor was seen sitting on a floor in a corner of a room. She was also seen offering prayers.

Sharing a picture of herself sitting on the edge of a bed, Hina wrote, "All set for Umrah." Hina also posted a brief clip of the crowd at Mecca. The actor posted a picture of a few strands of hair on her hand and wrote, “Bus itne hi hain abhi (Only these are there so far).”

Hina, sharing a picture of herself standing with the people inside Mecca, wrote, "The perfect timing." Hina was accompanied by her brother to Mecca. Sharing the post, Hina captioned it, “Alhamdullilah (palms up together emoji). Umrah 2025.”

Hina pens gratitude note

She added, “Thank you for inviting me Allah..overwhelmed and speechless pleading face emoji). May Allah give me complete Shifa Ameen (folded hands emoji). #ramadan2025 #umrah2025 #umrahwithakt #dua #healing #blessings #positivity.”

She geo-tagged the location as Makkah Masjid-al-Haram. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hina shared more pictures and videos from her visit. She wrote, "Thankful, grateful, blessed," in one of the photos.

About Hina's health, work

In July 2024, the actor announced her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, in which she assured fans she was doing well and that her treatment had begun. The actor, who has also appeared in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, was recently seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. Hina was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for Griha Laxmi.

Set in the fictional town of Betalgadh, the story revolves around an ordinary housewife Laxmi (Hina), who stumbles upon a stash of weed during a police chase and turns into a drug lord. It premiered on EPIC ON on January 16. It also features Chunky Panday, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rahul Dev, Harish, Abhishek Verma, Ankit Bhatia and Kunj Anand. The seven-episode series is directed by Rumaan Kidwai.