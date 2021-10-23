I am always game for adventure: Rishina Kandhari

With a career spanning nearly a decade, actor Rishina Kandhari says she is taking challenges and competition head-on and that has always worked for her in the industry.

“I started as a model, when I was barely 19, but never shied from day-to-day struggle to make a place in the industry. Coming from a non-film background and with no godfather I knew I had to learn to deal with competitions and prove myself with my choice of work,” says Lupt and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actor.

Hailing from Indore, Kandhari started her career doing episodic and learned all on the go. “Those were different days and finding work was not easy. In fact, it was difficult to stay connected and informed to be in the right place at the right time. Things got on a roll when I got a full-fledged role in Rishton Se Badi Pratha (2011) followed by multiple shows and films.”

Talking about her adventurous side, the Laut Aao Trisha actor says, “I am always game for adventure and that keeps me going. This never lets me get into any comfort zone. I have played a cop in shows like Diyaa Aur Baati, Crime Petrol and never used a body double for any of the action sequence as I am into martial art and learning pistol shooting, so I enjoy playing such characters,” shares Khandari who has just returned from her trek trip to Himachal Pradesh.

Back from her trip and after wrapping her shows Isharon Isharon Mein and Ae Mere Humsafar this year, Khandari is all set to take up a new web project soon.