I never think twice before experimenting, says Anuj Sachdeva

Actor-model Anuj Sachdeva believes in never giving up on trying something new every day.

“I belong to a business family, so I see prospect in almost everything. And then you need to trust your instincts to take that risk while investing in those out of the box ideas. Same is applicable to me while I am taking up acting assignments. I never think twice before experimenting with characters, genres or mediums,” says the Love Shagun and Breathe actor.

During lockdown, Sachdeva tried to dabble in multiple things. He says, “I wanted to try probable ventures as well as learn newer things but was short on time due to shoots. It was during the first lockdown that I completed an online course in shares and stock market. This enabled me to invest in stocks myself and learn to be a part of the game. Also, my friend and I had been planning an online food business for a long time, that too finally took off and I am happy that it’s all going good.”

Sachdeva, who has been part of shows Swaragini, Phir Subah Hogi, Ek Bhram, was in Uttarakhand recently for a shoot.

“We were wrapping a web series there and it was a quite long stay. The project will be out soon. It was such bliss to be in hills. I plan to buy a place for myself there because I plan to spend life amid nature. Mussoorie, Dehradun now top the list of my favourite places in the world,” he adds with a smile.