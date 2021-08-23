I would love to direct and act in one of my scripts: Avinash Mukherjee on turning writer

Avinash Mukherjee’s an established actor on the tube but not many know that he is a writer as well. Recently, he debuted as a writer with the Esha Deol-starrer short, Ek Dua. Mukherjee reveals that he not only wants to write more stories but also direct a feature film someday.

He shares he is overwhelmed with the response for the short and shares that the film happened organically. “I was discussing the story idea with my friend- director Ram Kamal Mukherjee as I wanted to make something on the subject and he instantly agreed to direct. Things rolled on and soon, Esha Deol came on board,” recalls the Balika Vadhu actor, who says he is taking baby steps in writing and right now, isn’t planning to pursue it full time.

“It’s a new thing for me and I enjoyed it. It was for the love of cinema. I feel, an actor should be an all-rounder and should have basic understanding about what goes behind making a film. Just like a director knows everything from acting, lighting to camera angle etc., similarly, an actor should also know a bit of storytelling, character arcs, camera angle, producing and marketing,” he adds.

Mukherjee admits that he has written quite a few short films and wants to direct. Citing examples of legendary film personalities like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, he says, for him it is all about narrating a story. “It’s basically not about writing, acting or direction. It’s about telling a beautiful story to your audiences. In Ek Dua, I did not have any part to play as an actor as the story did not demand it. In the future when I make films, I would love to direct and act in one of my scripts,” he concludes.