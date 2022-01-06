Home / Entertainment / Tv / India's Best Dancer: Malaika Arora says show stayed at #1 spot for 10 weeks, celebrates with Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur
India's Best Dancer season 2 ranked highest among reality shows on the Ormax report. Here's how judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis celebrated.
Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis have been judges on the show for both the seasons.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

India's Best Dancer season 2 is approaching its ‘Ultimate Finale’ and the team has more than one reason to celebrate. On Thursday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a video in which the show's three judges--Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis-- came together to share some good news.

In the video, the judges are all seen in black outfits. Malaika tells them that she has ‘gossip’ to share, which turns out to be that the show has been topping TRP charts for 10 weeks. But Malaika was most likely talking about topping the list of Hindi talent reality shows on television because Rupali Ganguly's daily soap Anupama is legions ahead as far as overall rankings are concerned.

As per last week's Ormax report, Anupama is at the top with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah  and The Kapil Sharma Show in second and third spots respectively. India's Best Dancer season 2 is at the 10th spot and the only talent-based reality show on the list.

In the video, Malaika also told her co-judges, “You know what the TRPs are right? Last week we touched 2, guys.” Geeta exclaimed, “Oh that is amazing.” The trio then asked the audience to vote heavily for the contestants ahead of the season finale.

SET wrote with the post, “Breaking records is second nature to us now which has been possible because of all the love shown to us by you guys and for that we are extremely thankful.” The season finale airs on January 9.

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were judges on the first season of the show as well. The show brings together dancers from across the country as they compete with each other for the coveted trophy.

The show also welcomes guests regularly. Recently, actor Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa visited the sets to promote their new music video, Dance Meri Rani.

