Inside Kris Jenner's iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians mansion that hits the market this week

The famous Hidden Hills, California mansion of Kris Jenner is now headed for sale on the market at its $13.5 million listing price. The property earned its fame through its appearances on the hit show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. The property carries a price of $13.5 million. The iconic mansion of Kris Jenner in Hidden Hills is listed for $13.5 million. Originally built in 1998, it boasts six bedrooms, a luxurious design by Ryan Saghian, and a stunning outdoor entertainment area with a pool, perfect for hosting and relaxation.(Instagram)

“I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners,” Jenner told The New York Times. For those looking to experience the home exactly as Jenner designed it, an additional $400,000 will secure the fully furnished version.

“With endless opportunities for relaxation and recreation, this home is truly one-of-a-kind. Live like a star in this legendary estate where timeless elegance meets Hollywood prestige,” the listing states. “Step into a piece of television history with this iconic Mediterranean estate.”

Jenner asked celebrity designer Ryan Saghian to redesign the space before launching it for sale. Saghian exchanged all existing furniture with Eichholtz European luxury wholesaler items and added custom artwork and individual chandeliers to the design.

What the iconic ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ mansion features

The 8,860-square-foot strong estate exists as a property originally constructed in 1998 with six bedrooms alongside eight bathrooms. In 2010, Jenner and her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, bought the property for $4 million following the initial broadcast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

A grand imperial staircase leads to stunning black-white checkerboard floor pavings throughout the mansion. The main bedroom suite used by Kris Jenner before boasts a fireplace with a wet bar while offering a spa bath featuring a steam shower when guests experience the private exercise area from their balcony overlooking the 1.55-acre property.

The estate boasts a sleek modern kitchen with a spacious white centre island, multiple refrigerators, a cosy breakfast nook along with a large home office to elevate the appeal.

Outside, the manicured backyard is perfect for entertaining, featuring a massive pool, hot tub, fire pit, and ample seating. A stylish cabana with plush couches, a TV, and a fireplace enhances the space, along with a grilling station, wine fridge, and covered dining area for al fresco meals.

“Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, this bright and airy home features expansive open spaces and towering picture windows, bathing every room in natural light,” the listing further reads.