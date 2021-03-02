Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss 14 party: Rubina Dilaik bonds with 'sister' Nikki Tamboli, see pics
- Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya Ilina, hosted a party that saw the likes of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu in attendance. Rahul also appeared on the show briefly this season.
"Had a wonderful time tonight with all my friends," Rahul wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a group picture from the bash. "Hmmm..... #bb14 #bosslady," Rubina captioned a post from the party, which showed her posing with Abhinav, Nikki, and Rahul. "And I say Tamboliiiiiii @nikki_tamboli," she captioned another post. Nikki also shared a picture from the bash, which she captioned, "Happiness is being with a sister."
Rubina and Abhinav, who had admitted on the show that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the Bigg Boss house, are working on renewing their vows. The couple rekindled their romance during their Bigg Boss 14 stint.
Nikki, Jaan, Rahul, Vikas Gupta, Sonali Phogat, Naina Singh, and Vindu Dara Singh, were also spotted together at Rakhi Sawant's party on Monday.
Nikki and Jaan, whose relationship on the show soured over time, posed together for the paparazzi. “Gile-shikwe mit gaye hai, tabhi toh aaye hai na (There is no resentment anymore, that is why we are all here)!” she told the paparazzi, after she was asked whether she holds any grudges towards her former co-contestants.
Also read: Nikki Tamboli poses with Jaan Kumar Sanu at Rakhi Sawant’s Bigg Boss party, says she has no resentment towards anyone
Rubina was declared the winner of the season last month, with Rahul Vaidya coming in at the number two spot. Both Nikki and Rakhi, along with Aly Goni, were among the five finalists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'
- Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss party: Rubina bonds with 'sister' Nikki
- Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin requests fans to 'let go of all the negativity' amid fan wars
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive: 'It has been a scary time'
- Cricketer-turned-actor Salil Ankola shares how he was rushed to the hospital after facing breathlessness, soon after testing positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina says she is 'craving' a vacation with swimsuit photo, see Abhinav's reply
- Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki poses with Jaan at Rakhi’s bash, says she has no resentment towards anyone
- Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'
- Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14
- Nikki Tamboli has both defended and made certain clarifications about accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison
- Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan's Oprah interview first look: Couple speaks of 'tough' royal life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox