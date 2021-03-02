IND USA
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss 14 party: Rubina Dilaik bonds with 'sister' Nikki Tamboli, see pics

  • Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST

Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya Ilina, hosted a party that saw the likes of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu in attendance. Rahul also appeared on the show briefly this season.

"Had a wonderful time tonight with all my friends," Rahul wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a group picture from the bash. "Hmmm..... #bb14 #bosslady," Rubina captioned a post from the party, which showed her posing with Abhinav, Nikki, and Rahul. "And I say Tamboliiiiiii @nikki_tamboli," she captioned another post. Nikki also shared a picture from the bash, which she captioned, "Happiness is being with a sister."


Rubina and Abhinav, who had admitted on the show that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the Bigg Boss house, are working on renewing their vows. The couple rekindled their romance during their Bigg Boss 14 stint.


Nikki, Jaan, Rahul, Vikas Gupta, Sonali Phogat, Naina Singh, and Vindu Dara Singh, were also spotted together at Rakhi Sawant's party on Monday.

Nikki and Jaan, whose relationship on the show soured over time, posed together for the paparazzi. “Gile-shikwe mit gaye hai, tabhi toh aaye hai na (There is no resentment anymore, that is why we are all here)!” she told the paparazzi, after she was asked whether she holds any grudges towards her former co-contestants.

Also read: Nikki Tamboli poses with Jaan Kumar Sanu at Rakhi Sawant’s Bigg Boss party, says she has no resentment towards anyone

Rubina was declared the winner of the season last month, with Rahul Vaidya coming in at the number two spot. Both Nikki and Rakhi, along with Aly Goni, were among the five finalists.

