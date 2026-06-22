Internet horrified as Aemond Targaryen kisses his mother Alicent in House of the Dragon S3: Taking incest to next level

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 3 on June 22 in India has already delivered one of its most disturbing and widely debated moments. While the brutal aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet left viewers reeling, it was an entirely different scene inside the Red Keep that truly broke the internet. [Warning: major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 3, episode 1 ahead.] House of the Dragon S3 shocks fans as Aemond kisses Alicent. (HBO MAX) What exactly happened in the scene In a moment that no one saw coming, Aemond Targaryen crosses a line that instantly sends shockwaves across the fandom—he kisses his mother, Alicent Hightower. The scene is uncomfortable, deeply unsettling, and has sparked intense debate about power, trauma, and the psychological decay within the Green faction. After Aegon’s sudden disappearance and Aemond stepping in as the temporary ruler, he appears increasingly unstable and emotionally volatile. In a private chamber scene with Alicent Hightower, Aemond speaks with intense devotion about loyalty, protection, and duty towards his mother. But his tone and body language feel unsettlingly charged. Without warning, he pulls Alicent close and kisses her on the lips. Alicent freezes completely. She does not respond. She does not reciprocate. But she also doesn’t immediately push him away. She is visibly trapped in shock, fear, and disbelief. When Aemond finally pulls back, he acts as if nothing unusual has happened and leaves her alone in a state of emotional paralysis.

Why this moment happens The series suggests this moment is rooted in long-standing psychological damage rather than a sudden impulse. Aemond’s upbringing under Alicent Hightower was marked by emotional distance, political pressure, and a lack of warmth. While Alicent loved her children in her own way, she rarely expressed physical affection or emotional openness. That absence, combined with Aemond’s isolation and obsession with control, has warped his understanding of love and devotion. Actor Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond, described it in behind-the-scenes commentary: “Aemond has a very skewed perception of what love is, lacking it when he was growing up. And so he doesn't particularly know how to show it.”

For Alicent, the moment is not just shocking—it is terrifying. Actor Olivia Cooke, who portrays Alicent Hightower, explained her character’s emotional state in BTS material: “I think Alicent has always thought that there's something more malignant with the feelings that Aemond has towards his mother, but didn't ever think that they would manifest. She's completely left dumbfounded and fearful of what that means.” She also confirmed that this was Aemond's first-ever kiss as well. Fan reactions: shock, disbelief and chaos online As expected, social media erupted immediately after the episode aired. Many viewers were stunned, with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright discomfort.

One user wrote: "Alicent disgusted face after Aemond kissed her 😭🙏 Yo she is scared asf." Another commented: "Aemond kissing his own mother just continues to show how psychotic he is ... Alicent looks frighted through it all." And another reaction captured the collective shock perfectly: "AEMOND JUST KISSED HIS MOM ALICENT?! I had to rewind three times because there's no way my eyes just witnessed that." One user on X said, “They’re taking this incest thing to another level. It’s surprising that Game of Thrones shows have received little to no backlash for the level of incest portrayal.”

What this means going forward The "Weeks Ahead" trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 promises an epic, game-changing hour. Picking up after the devastating Battle of the Gullet, the episode will deal with the brutal fallout and the path to King's Landing is now wide open. The trailer leaves Lord Corlys Velaryon's fate uncertain, showing his body washed ashore, though book readers know the truth of his survival. But the real emotional weight falls on Rhaenyra, who is consumed by grief and vengeance after losing her son Jacaerys. Her grief will fuel the long-awaited Fall of King's Landing, with Daemon ready to bloody his sword in her name.