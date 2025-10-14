Is Charu Asopa back with Rajeev Sen? Actor reacts to reunion buzz after cosy pics surface online: Aap log tension mat lo

Former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the spotlight after being seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja together, and even taking a vacation, sparking rumours of a reconciliation. Now, Charu has finally addressed the buzz surrounding their supposed reunion, clarifying that they are all happy and there is no negativity between them. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, in 2021.

Charu issues clarity

Charu took to her YouTube channel to share a video to address the negativity coming her for spending time with her estranged husband Rajeev. While she didn’t confirm whether they are back together or not, Charu urged people to stop overanalyzing her every move.

Charu said, “Sabse pehli baat main khush hu, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain. Sab aapas mein baat kar rahe hain. Hum bilkul waise hi saath mein hain hamesha. Toh aap log tension mat lijiye ki main wapas kyun aa gayi ya chali kyun gayi. Har step se pareshaaan hone wale logon ke liye hai ye. (First of all, I’m happy, Rajeev is happy, Ziana is happy. We are all happy. We’re all talking to each other. We are together just as we’ve always been. So please don’t stress about why I came back or why I left. This message is for those who get bothered by every step we take).”

"Every coin has two sides. Some people like one thing, others prefer something else. But I can’t live my life based on what people think. I have to think about myself and my daughter. We need to make decisions based on what’s right for all of us,” she added.

Getting sarcastic, Charu shared, “Ya toh aisa karo ek list bana ke dedo ke main kya kya kar sakti hun, aur mujhe post karwa do. Aur yeh bhi likh do ke agar main woh sab karungi toh problem nahi hogi (Or make a list of things that I can and send it to with an assurance that things would not go wrong if I did all those things).”

Without confirming their relationship status, Charu shared, “We are all happy. You all should be happy too. Rajeev, Ziana, and I have been travelling together for the past two months. We had a great time together. We went to Delhi, then Bangkok, back to Delhi, then Bikaner for four days where I finished some work. Then we returned to Delhi, spent 10 days in Kolkata, and later stayed in Mumbai together. We had fun, went for a drive in his new car. It was lovely. And now we’re in Bikaner. So where is all this negativity coming from? There’s no problem between us, but it seems others are having issues with everything. So, please relax.”

Charu wrapped up the video, by saying, “Dosroon ki family main kya chal raha hai woh na sochte hue apni family pe focus kariye aur festivals enjoy karo (Don't worry about what's going on in others' families, focus on your own family and enjoy the festivals)."

More about the couple

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, in 2021. Soon, they announced their separation. After months of separation, they got divorced in June 2023. They made several allegations against each other during that time.

Earlier this year, Charu revealed that she has shifted her base back to her hometown, Bikaner, Rajasthan. However, it seems Charu and Rajeev have found new friendship with each other as they often spend time together.