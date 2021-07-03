On Indian television, reality shows are great crowd pullers. While they showcase real talent from all over the country, their entertainment factor is what often makes headlines. In a race to get the most ratings, creators use all kinds of gimmicks and tactics to keep audiences hooked. But then, where does it leave reality shows?

With judges being asked to praise contestants regardless of their merit and fake “content” being churned out in the form of love stories, emotional and funny anecdotes, is the ‘real’ factor disappearing from reality shows?

Singer Rahul Vaidya, the second runner-up of Indian Idol 1 and a Bigg Boss participant, maintains that while “some emotions could be scripted to make the show interesting, the talent is real”. He adds, “Reality shows give livelihood to so many young talents. It enables them to earn money and sustain in a city like Mumbai. Sure, some emotions could be scripted to make the show interesting like the nok-jhok between contestants and judges, judges and hosts, even link-ups are often fabricated to spice up the show. Unfortunately negativity sells but eventually, entertainment and content work. If a show is in the news, it means the audiences are watching it and it is working.”

Indian Idol 1 winner, singer Abhijeet Sawant recently pointed out that reality shows are often in the news for controversies and not talent. From the wedding angle between singers Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan in Indian Idol 11 to Indian Idol 12 contestants being trolled for singing Kishore Kumar songs with a twist, Sawant feels such elements take away from a talent’s performance.

Host-singer Aditya Narayan, who has been a part of reality shows for 15 years now and host of Indian Idol, feels every show is sincere. He says, “That is the goal to give talent a platform and that is the real part, the rest of it are things that happen impromptu on the sets, some that can be controlled and others which can’t. Contestants, crew, judges- all of us work together for 3-4 months, so there is a bond which leads to pranks, teasing and masti mazaak.”

Narayan admires the honest and transparent manner in which reality shows feature talent from all across the country. He adds, “A reality show is for the public show and people will have opinions about it. The idea that people watch and talk about the show. We try to please everyone but it not always possible. A reality show is 90-minutes long program, so other than singing, the rest of it about entertaining and engaging viewers. You do fun stuff – like Danish and I have often talk about how he’s eyeing my job and we have fun banter about it. Of course, it is not a real thing but fun. The reality part is that Danish is good at mimicking people, is a good actor and has a good stage presence. We shoot one day a week but the rest of the days are about trying to come up with ways to make the whole episode interesting.”

Singer Shaan has judged many reality shows and admits that he is fine with light and fun banter but not any gimmicky stuff. “The creators are tremendous pressure to get TRPs, so they go for popular stuff that works. The stuff that judges do -from joking, grand gestures while giving verdicts or being linked to someone on the show is their choice. It is all pre-decided. And the fact that people talk about these things means the show is working. I have been asked to create stories, connect with contestants or to have a takiya kalam to praise talent but I refrain from doing so. I stay away from fake stuff and in 24 years of being a judge on numerous reality shows, I have stayed real.”

Though he doesn’t believe in broadcasting it, Shaan says he has given many contestants a break. “Arunita Kanjilal from Indian Idol 12 toured with me all over the US after winning SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs 5 in 2013. Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan stayed with me in my house after he won The Voice in 2015.”