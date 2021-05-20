Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin says people don't understand difference between arrogance and being busy: 'You’re often misjudged'
Jasmin Bhasin says when a person is famous, they are often misjudged.
Jasmin Bhasin says when a person is famous, they are often misjudged.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin says people don't understand difference between arrogance and being busy: 'You’re often misjudged'

  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin said that while she is grateful for the love she receives from fans, she doesn't let her popularity go to her head.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Jasmin Bhasin's popularity has amplified after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. The actor was eliminated weeks before the finale took place, with Rubina Dilaik taking home the trophy.

She has now opened up about how one's popularity leads to misjudgment. In a recent interview, she said that people often fail to understand the thin line between a celebrity being arrogant and being occupied with work.

"When you’re popular you’re often misjudged. There is a thin line between arrogance and somebody being too occupied with things going on professionally and personally. Sometimes unfortunately people fail to understand this. Because you are popular, because you are a celebrity you are judged by people and it is considered as arrogance," she said, speaking with SpotboyE.

"It’s a fact that actors' popularity, success is because of the love they receive from their audience and they never want to lose that. I’m thankful too but I don’t let fame hit my head," she added.

Following her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Jasmin has appeared in a few music videos. The actor starred in Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni. She notes that the success of the songs has propelled her career.

"Both Aly and I used to get a lot of offers but we were never sure. I always thought that I will do music videos only when I’ll be sure about it. So, when this came my way, I wanted them to do well. The success of these songs have done well to my career too because now I am getting a lot more queries for movies and web projects," she said.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares message as celebs raise funds for Covid-19 relief: 'Don't beg from poor if you are rich'

Besides her work, Jasmin recently opened up about the struggle to find a bed for her mother. She took to Twitter earlier this month to reveal that her unwell mother needed a bed and her father had to run around to find one for her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been in a relationship since Bigg Boss 14 ended.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been in a relationship since Bigg Boss 14 ended.
tv

Aly Goni takes sneaky photo of girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, says ‘hello beautiful’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Aly Goni gushed about his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s beauty as he posted a candid photo of her on Instagram Stories. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Jasmin Bhasin shares a throwback picture with Aly Goni.
Jasmin Bhasin shares a throwback picture with Aly Goni.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin shares a romantic throwback picture with Aly Goni, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Jasmin Bhasin shared a throwback picture with boyfriend Aly Goni and remembered the time when they could step out for dinner dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.